WATCH: Salman Khan returns to Mumbai in style with high security; Fans at airport go gaga

After celebrating Eid with his fans in Dubai, superstar Salman Khan was seen returning to Mumbai on Wednesday morning. Salman, who is currently enjoying the release of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, was seen surrounded by high security including his bodyguard Shera. His appearance at the Mumbai airport a while ago sent everyone into a frenzy. The actor looked all things dapper in his casual outfit.

Salman Khan returns to Mumbai with high security

In the video, Salman is seen sporting a black t-shirt and ripped jeans. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor is seen oozing swag in his casual yet stylish avatar. He is surrounded by several bodyguards including Shera. Soon after he stepped out of the airport gate, people went gaga and couldn't stop gushing over him. They started hooting, cheering for him, and asking for selfies. But due to the death threats, his bodyguards didn't let anyone come close to him. Have a look:

Even on social media, fans were excited to see him returning to Mumbai in style. A fan wrote, "Swag se Karo sablog swagat." Another fan wrote, "bhai jaaaan." Others were seen dropping red hearts and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Salman teamed up with Pooja Hegde for the first time for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also featured Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati and Bhumika Chawla. It also starred Bhagyashree in a special appearance. The film was released on the occasion of Eid. It took a slow start at the box office but the film is now performing well.

Next, Salman will be seen in Tiger 3. It is one of his most awaited films of 2023. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, and it will feature Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance.

