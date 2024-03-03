WATCH: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan dance to Naatu Naatu song at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala

The internet is flooded with visuals of several Bollywood celebs decked in their finest outfits to be part of the pre-wedding festivities happening in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. On the second day of the 3-day event, a sangeet was organized which saw Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan take over the stage along with many young Bollywood stars.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan dance at Anant-Radhika’s sangeet

The three Khans of B-town, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan came together after years and greeted the guests and their fans with a pleasant surprise. The trio went up the stage and exploded it with their killer and fun performances. In a video, they can be seen grooving to the song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR.

Take a look:

From Salman’s patent towel dance to Aamir’s Apni Toh Paathshala hook step, they did it all for the thousands of guests.

Take a look:

They even did the iconic SRK pose together.

Take a look:

In the following clip, SRK can be seen looking killer as he moves to his song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the blockbuster hit film Pathaan.

Take a look:

