WATCH: Salman Khan shares a glimpse of his niece Ayat 'following mamu’s footsteps’; it's too cute for words

Salman Khan was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and Venkatesh Daggubati in key roles. When the actor is not shooting or following a hectic schedule, he is seen enjoying his time with family or unwinding at his farmhouse. It is no secret that Bhaijaan loves the company of children and shares a great bond with his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma’s kids. Recently, the actor posted an adorable video that caught the attention of the netizens.

Salman Khan's recent post with Aprita Khan Sharma's kids

Salman Khan who is in Kolkata for DA - BANGG I The Tour - Reloaded took to Instagram today to share an adorable video. It gives a glimpse of backstage where Salman Khan is seen in a black denim, tee-shirt with a maroon leather jacket on top. Salman Khan walks in his signature style and his niece Ayat Sharma follows him around. They are seen walking up and down the room. Salman shakes his hands which the little one soon imitates. They are also seen dancing towards the end of the video. Salman Khan chose Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Tu Jo Mila for the background song.

Watch Salman Khan's video here:

Reacting to the video, fans of the actor shared how cute the actor and his niece are. Some are also reminded of Munni and Bhaijaan's bond from Bajrangi Bhaijaan. One user wrote, "Bajrangi Bhaijaan yaad aa gaya." Another wrote, "Omg this is sooo cute!"

Salman Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was recently seen in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, also features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Vijender Singh, among others. Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Raghav Chadha kisses Parineeti Chopra as the actress grooves to Ve Maahi; Fans call them ‘cutest’