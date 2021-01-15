WATCH: Salman Khan shows off his culinary skills as he makes onion pickle; Bina Kak shares video

Salman Khan, who has his hands full with many exciting projects, has donned a chef’s hat. Recently, he indulged in a cooking session with Bina Kak and the results were amazing.

Bollywood’s Dabangg is a multi-talented star as he wears many hats that of an actor, singer, painter, and host. And, now it seems like the superstar has added another feather to his glowing hat. The Kick star is also a good cook and we have got proof for the same. His dear friend and costar Bina Kak has shared a video wherein Salman can be seen showing off his culinary skills.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bina shared a video wherein the Sultan star is seen making an instant raw onion pickle using simple ingredients. In the video, we can see Salman putting some onions in a bowl, and then he adds the ingredients. He can be heard saying, “This is kalonji, onion seeds. It's supposed to be good for your health.” Then, Salman pours some oil into the mixture and tells that he is using olive oil but Bina corrects him and says it is mustard oil.

Towards the end of the video, the Tiger Zinda Hai star can be seen tossing the pickle as he takes a bite and said, “Amazing.” To which Bina replies, “Khud ki tareef (You're praising yourself).”

Take a look at Bina Kak’s Instagram post below:

On the professional front, Salman will next be seen in the forthcoming flick Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that also stars and Randeep Hooda. He is currently busy shooting for his next Antim: The Final Truth. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film will see the Bharat actor in the role of a Sikh cop.

Credits :Bina Kak Instagram

