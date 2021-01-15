  1. Home
  2. entertainment

WATCH: Salman Khan shows off his culinary skills as he makes onion pickle; Bina Kak shares video

Salman Khan, who has his hands full with many exciting projects, has donned a chef’s hat. Recently, he indulged in a cooking session with Bina Kak and the results were amazing.
12802 reads Mumbai
WATCH: Salman Khan shows off his culinary skills as he makes onion pickle; Bina Kak shares video
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood’s Dabangg Salman Khan is a multi-talented star as he wears many hats that of an actor, singer, painter, and host. And, now it seems like the superstar has added another feather to his glowing hat. The Kick star is also a good cook and we have got proof for the same. His dear friend and costar Bina Kak has shared a video wherein Salman can be seen showing off his culinary skills.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bina shared a video wherein the Sultan star is seen making an instant raw onion pickle using simple ingredients. In the video, we can see Salman putting some onions in a bowl, and then he adds the ingredients. He can be heard saying, “This is kalonji, onion seeds. It's supposed to be good for your health.” Then, Salman pours some oil into the mixture and tells that he is using olive oil but Bina corrects him and says it is mustard oil.

Towards the end of the video, the Tiger Zinda Hai star can be seen tossing the pickle as he takes a bite and said, “Amazing.” To which Bina replies, “Khud ki tareef (You're praising yourself).”

Take a look at Bina Kak’s Instagram post below:

On the professional front, Salman will next be seen in the forthcoming flick Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. He is currently busy shooting for his next Antim: The Final Truth. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film will see the Bharat actor in the role of a Sikh cop.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Bollywood Producers come TOGETHER to chalk out a TENTATIVE release calendar – Details

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Bina Kak Instagram

You may like these
Sushmita Sen’s pic with Bina Kak from Salman Khan’s birthday will make you miss the Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya days
Newswrap, January 9: Kangana Ranaut meets Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Salman Khan lends his voice in Kaagaz & more
Salman Khan lends his voice for the first time for a pensive poem in Pankaj Tripathi starrer Kaagaz; WATCH
Throwback: When Katrina Kaif spilled the beans on her bond with Salman Khan as a co star
Disha Patani to play Jackie Shroff's younger sister in Salman Khan starrer Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai?
Bhagyashree on Maine Pyar Kiya: Sooraj Barjatya returned to me seven times with changes in script to please me