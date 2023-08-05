Watch: Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, sing happy birthday as brother Arbaaz Khan cuts the cake

Arbaaz Khan turned a year older on August 4, Friday. The actor who is best known for movies such as Daraar, Hello Brother, Fashion, and Dabangg, to name a few, celebrated his 56th birthday in the presence of his family and close friends. On his special day, the birthday boy was joined by his brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan, and sisters Alvira and Arpita. Now, a day later his birthday, Arbaaz has shared an inside video from his celebrations which is all about ‘family’ and ‘siblings’ love.

Arbaaz, who celebrated his birthday at his Mumbai house, took to Instagram on Saturday and dropped a delightful reel video from his birthday bash. In the video shared by the Hello Brother actor, he can be seen cutting his birthday cake with his siblings, Salman, Sohail, Alvira, and Arpita standing by his side. The video shows Bhaijaan signing ‘happy birthday to you’ for his younger brother. Sohail, Alvira, and Arpita who are standing around Arbaaz are too heard singing the birthday song for their loving brother.

After Salman and the other siblings start singing the birthday song, the birthday boy too joins them and sings, “Happy birthday to me” in merriment. “About last night”, reads the caption of Arbaaz’s birthday reel. While sharing the heartwarming video on his feed the actor put two hashtags that read, “#siblings #familytime”.

The video is melting many hearts on the Internet for all the right reasons, from fans to Arbaaz Khan’s friends from the film industry, everyone is showering Arbaaz with love and good wishes. However, people are also going gaga over the adorable bond he shares with his brothers and sisters.

Reacting to the video, Sussane Khan commented, “Happy birthday Arbaaz (smiley emojis) have a wonderful year!!” Whereas, actor-comedian Sunil Grover dropped a red heart emoji. Amit Sadh too reacted with smiley emojis. Overwhelmed by the bond and love between the Khans, a fan wrote, “I pray to God that you and your family remain happy like this.”

Arbaaz Khan’s 56th birthday bash was a starry affair. Apart from Salman, Sohail, Alvira, and Arpita, his and his ex-wife Malaika Arora’s son, Arhaan Khan too was present at the party. Before Arbaaz’s birthday on Friday, his sister, Arpita celebrated her birthday on Thursday. Superstar Salman Khan had shared an old and unseen photo with Arpita to wish her on her special day.

