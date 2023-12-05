WATCH: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Anil Kapoor groove at KIFF 2023; West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee joins

The 29th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival commenced today, on December 5, with several celebrities including Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and others marking their attendance at the opening ceremony. Recently, a video started doing rounds on the internet wherein West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can be seen shaking a leg with Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Mahesh Bhatt, Shatrughan Sinha, and others. Watch it inside.

As the 29th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival is currently underway in West Bengal’s capital city, several celebrities flew down to mark their attendance at the star studded event. Recently, a video clip began circulating on the internet wherein Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, can be seen dancing on a Bengali song with several Bollywood celebrities.

Anil Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan, Shatrughan Sinha, and others were seen grooving on the stage. Watch the viral video right here.

Work fronts of Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor was recently seen on the big screen in his latest venture Animal. The film had a theatrical release on December 1 and it comprises a promising star cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri and Bobby Deol also featuring in it alongside Anil.

Remarkably, the plot of the movie has enveloped the distorted relationship between a father and a son and Mandanna plays Ranbir Kapoor’s wife in the gripping thriller.

Meanwhile, actor Salman Khan is currently basking in the success of the third part of the Tiger series. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and it had a Diwali release. Tiger 3 is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai and has been directed by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma.

The movie garnered tremendous public adulation and just like the plot of the movie, its sound tracks including Ruaan and Leke Prabhu Ka Naam also created immense buzz.

