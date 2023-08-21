WATCH: Salman Khan spotted flaunting new bald look at a party, AP Dhillon joins in style

Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of one of the most awaited films of 2023, Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif. The first two installments received huge success at the box office and now fans cannot wait to witness Tiger and Zoya's magic on the big screen again. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the film bigger and better. Amidst this, on August 20, Bollywood's Bhaijaan was spotted attending a party in Mumbai flaunting his new blad look. Singer and rapper AP Dhillon was snapped at the same venue too.

Salman Khan spotted flaunting new bald look at a party

A video shared on Instagram shows Salman Khan coming out of his car. The actor was seen flaunting his new blad look as he attended a party in Mumbai. For the party, Salman went for an all-black outfit. In the video, fans can be heard screaming "Bhai, Bhai."

On the other hand, singer and rapper AP Dhillon was snapped at the same venue. He attended the party wearing a black tee, latex trousers and paired it with a printed black jacket.

Have a look:

Speaking about Tiger 3, recently, ANI reported that the team of the upcoming film has hired Hollywood action director Mark Scizak for the film. Mark is best known for working with the popular director Christopher Nolan in the super hit movies Dunkirk and The Dark Knight Rises.

Advertisement

A source told the same agency, “If you look at the line-up of action directors in Tiger 3, you will realize that producer Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma mean business. They want to give audiences a pulsating action spectacle as the best of the best names from Hollywood are now part of this film. Mark Scizak, who has previously worked with Christopher Nolan, is part of this film too! The scale of this film will be epic!”

And, AP Dhillon recently released his docu-series AP Dhillon: First of a Kind which featured unseen personal footage and unique behind-the-scenes access and showcased how he went on a journey from his early days in a small village in Punjab to his incredible plan to change the music industry and inspired a nation.

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 is set to hit theatres on Diwali 2023. The cast of the film also includes Vishal Jethwa, Abhinay Raj Singh, Riddhi Dogra, and others in key roles.

ALSO READ: OMG 2: Anupam Kher is impressed by Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam starrer; says ‘Very important…’