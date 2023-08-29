WATCH: Salman Khan spotted leaving dubbing studio in Bandra; Is he gearing up for a new project?

Salman Khan doesn’t need any introduction. His work speaks for himself and the box office collection of his films reflects the kind of love and support he gets from people across the globe. Since his debut acting film Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988, almost every year he has been giving hit films. His fandom is such that people often line up near his house, hoping to watch the film star in real life. But, there are only a handful of occasions when the film star can be seen standing on his balcony, waving and greeting the flood of fans that gather to see his glimpse.

However, recently, the Pinkvilla crew spotted the Radhe actor exiting from a dubbing studio in Mumbai’s Bandra area.

Salman Khan was seen leaving a dubbing studio in Mumbai

Back in 2022, Salman Khan was seen in a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Earlier this year, the actor was seen in director Farhad Samji’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which Salman also co-produced. Now, everyone’s waiting for his upcoming acting thriller film Tiger 3 which is reportedly in the filming process. While people are eagerly waiting for the film to hit theatres, Salman Khan was spotted exiting from a dubbing studio in Bandra.

In the video, Salman was seen coming down the stairs of the studio with his convoy of bodyguards. Dressed in a casual beige t-shirt and a pair of comfy denims, bhaijaan walked straight to his white car, ready to leave the premises. It’s still a mystery whether Salman was there to work on his upcoming film Tiger 3 or if he’s working on any new project.

Take a look at the video here:

About Tiger 3

After the blockbuster success of the first two instalments of the Ek Tha Tiger franchise, Salman Khan’s fans can’t wait to see him return with Tiger 3. The action thriller film directed by Maneesh Sharma is produced by Aditya Chopra. Along with Khan, the movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. It’s the sequel to the 2017 movie Tiger Zinda Hai and is expected to release on November 10 this year.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan? Sushmita Sen reveals who she has better chemistry with: 'I had more friendly…’