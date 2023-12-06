WATCH: Salman Khan sweetly obliges Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's request to click pics with fans at KIFF

Salman Khan attended the opening ceremony of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival 2023 held on Tuesday. At the event, he was seen having a blast with Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. In a video, she can be seen asking Khan to click pictures with some of his Bengali fans.

Several videos of Salman Khan attending the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival 2023 have surfaced online. One among them shows the actor leaving the premises with his security personnel and entourage after bidding adieu to Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. But suddenly, Banerjee called him.

Salman was quick to acknowledge her call and rushed towards the politician. In the clip, she can be seen saying to him, “Salman, just a minute, Salman, just a minute. I told you that all the Bengal girls want to take a picture with you.” On her request, the Tiger 3 actor immediately starts walking inside the venue.

In another viral video, the Ek Tha Tiger actor was seen shaking a leg with Anil Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha, and Mamata Banerjee on a Bengali song. For the event, Khan decided to dress formally and wore a three-piece suit in blue.

At the starry event, several renowned personalities from West Bengal also arrived. Among them were actress Puja Banerjee, Srabanti Chatterjee, and Koushani Mukherjee who clicked pictures with him.

Posting images with Khan on Instagram, an excited Koushani wrote, “My Dream Came True In Literal Sense I have always known u as the man of my dreams and As Rightly Said “Kitne Aye Kitne Gaye Par Tiger To Tiger hi Hai Aur Rahega Hamesha” My Fan Girl Moment. I love U Whole Nation’s Bhaijaan but to me U R My Everything But Not Bhai @beingsalmankhan Live Longer.”

While Srabanti was excited that Tiger was in the city of joy for KIFF 2023, Great Grand Masti actress Puja shared that her heart is full on meeting the Bhaijaan of millions of admirers.

