WATCH: Salman Khan sweetly obliges Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's request to click pics with fans at KIFF
Salman Khan attended the opening ceremony of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival 2023 held on Tuesday. At the event, he was joined by Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and some B-town celebs.
Salman Khan attended the opening ceremony of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival 2023 held on Tuesday. At the event, he was seen having a blast with Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. In a video, she can be seen asking Khan to click pictures with some of his Bengali fans.
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee requests Salman Khan to click pics with fans at KIFF
Several videos of Salman Khan attending the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival 2023 have surfaced online. One among them shows the actor leaving the premises with his security personnel and entourage after bidding adieu to Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. But suddenly, Banerjee called him.
Salman was quick to acknowledge her call and rushed towards the politician. In the clip, she can be seen saying to him, “Salman, just a minute, Salman, just a minute. I told you that all the Bengal girls want to take a picture with you.” On her request, the Tiger 3 actor immediately starts walking inside the venue.
Take a look:
In another viral video, the Ek Tha Tiger actor was seen shaking a leg with Anil Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha, and Mamata Banerjee on a Bengali song. For the event, Khan decided to dress formally and wore a three-piece suit in blue.
Salman Khan clicks selfies with Bengali actresses
At the starry event, several renowned personalities from West Bengal also arrived. Among them were actress Puja Banerjee, Srabanti Chatterjee, and Koushani Mukherjee who clicked pictures with him.
Posting images with Khan on Instagram, an excited Koushani wrote, “My Dream Came True In Literal Sense I have always known u as the man of my dreams and As Rightly Said “Kitne Aye Kitne Gaye Par Tiger To Tiger hi Hai Aur Rahega Hamesha” My Fan Girl Moment. I love U Whole Nation’s Bhaijaan but to me U R My Everything But Not Bhai @beingsalmankhan Live Longer.”
While Srabanti was excited that Tiger was in the city of joy for KIFF 2023, Great Grand Masti actress Puja shared that her heart is full on meeting the Bhaijaan of millions of admirers.
ALSO READ: PICS: Salman Khan clicks selfies with Bengali actresses Puja Banerjee, Srabanti Chatterjee and more at KIFF
Star
Thalapathy Vijay
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)
Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did Bobby Deol wish for bigger screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Actor says THIS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol REACTS to his viral Animal entry scene; lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga's visionary direction
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol reveals he couldn’t watch dad Dharmendra’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; here’s why
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Bobby Deol had no idea about Animal Park until he watched Animal?