WATCH: Salman Khan takes blessings from an elderly woman at Antim's promotion & wins over the internet

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 26, 2021 12:37 PM IST  |  35.4K
   
News,salman khan,Aayush Sharma,Antim
WATCH: Salman Khan takes blessings from an elderly woman at Antim's promotion & wins over the internet
Advertisement

Celebrities often win our hearts with their kind acts. Recently, Alia Bhatt was trending for recognising a fan in New Delhi during a concert. Today a viral video of Salman Khan is also winning the heart of his fans. The actor was present at the promotion of Antim: The Final Truth and was interacting with fans. In the video, he was also seen taking blessings from an elderly woman which grabbed everyone’s attention.

The clip shows Salman entering the cinema hall when he suddenly noticed an elderly woman and called her close. She came, he talked to her and even posed with her for pictures. The old lady gave him blessings and the actor also smiled at her. He further moved ahead while fans were seen screaming his name. Many fans said to him ‘We love you’. One person said, “Bhai ko star hone ka bilkul ghamand nahi hai (Salman has no starry airs) that's why everybody loves him.”

Another called him “kindest person”, while a third fan said, “Salman always wins everyone hearts with his gestures. Fame ne Salman ko andha or battameez nahi banaya.”

Take a look at the video here:

Antim: The Final Truth has released. The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and will mark Salman's first onscreen collaboration with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Also Read: Salman Khan in no mood to hand over title to next generation: Mehnat karo, pachas plus me mehnat kar rahe hai

Advertisement
Credits: Pinkvilla

Comments
User Avatar
User Avatar
Anonymous : Salman should stop promoting his bro in law Ayush Sharma & focus now on his own career with some great films & new co stars. He should stop doing action films & sequels now. Public wants to see him with Deepika, Shraddha or even Sunny Leone but not the same old Katrinas, Sonakshis or Jacquelines. Fans are praying that Antim doesn't do well as he would otherwise go on promoting Aayush like he did earlier with his bro Sohail with disastrous results!!
REPLY 0 49 minutes ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : Probably reminded him of his mum :)
REPLY 1 55 minutes ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : Kill poor people, blame it on your driver, hunt animals, destroy the careers of those who don’t bow down to you, use women and then make some meaningless gestures in public to show how good you are. Hypocrite
REPLY 1 1 hour ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : he will take just about anyone's blessings for his movies . whats special about this ? stars do loads of things to promote their movies.
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : Khoon kharaba kr k nashedi Mata ji k sth photo khichwate hn and hmari illeterate media and audience Wah wah Sallu bhai krde hn
REPLY 1 4 hours ago