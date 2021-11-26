WATCH: Salman Khan takes blessings from an elderly woman at Antim's promotion & wins over the internet
The clip shows Salman entering the cinema hall when he suddenly noticed an elderly woman and called her close. She came, he talked to her and even posed with her for pictures. The old lady gave him blessings and the actor also smiled at her. He further moved ahead while fans were seen screaming his name. Many fans said to him ‘We love you’. One person said, “Bhai ko star hone ka bilkul ghamand nahi hai (Salman has no starry airs) that's why everybody loves him.”
Another called him “kindest person”, while a third fan said, “Salman always wins everyone hearts with his gestures. Fame ne Salman ko andha or battameez nahi banaya.”
Take a look at the video here:
Antim: The Final Truth has released. The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and will mark Salman's first onscreen collaboration with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.
