WATCH: Salman Khan takes blessings from an elderly woman at Antim's promotion & wins over the internet

Celebrities often win our hearts with their kind acts. Recently, Alia Bhatt was trending for recognising a fan in New Delhi during a concert. Today a viral video of Salman Khan is also winning the heart of his fans. The actor was present at the promotion of Antim: The Final Truth and was interacting with fans. In the video, he was also seen taking blessings from an elderly woman which grabbed everyone’s attention.

The clip shows Salman entering the cinema hall when he suddenly noticed an elderly woman and called her close. She came, he talked to her and even posed with her for pictures. The old lady gave him blessings and the actor also smiled at her. He further moved ahead while fans were seen screaming his name. Many fans said to him ‘We love you’. One person said, “Bhai ko star hone ka bilkul ghamand nahi hai (Salman has no starry airs) that's why everybody loves him.”

Another called him “kindest person”, while a third fan said, “Salman always wins everyone hearts with his gestures. Fame ne Salman ko andha or battameez nahi banaya.”