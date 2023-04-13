WATCH Salman Khan talk about his favourite cricket player with his young fans; Can you guess who is it?

The entertainment and sports industry always goes hand in hand. As we all know that the IPL fever is going on currently and everyone is hooked on to the matches. This weekend, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will make a special appearance on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Live’ to talk cricket with his beloved fans and gear up for the launch of his movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan', set to release on the big screens on 21st April 2023.

Salman Khan’s fun-filled segment with his young cricket fans

A fun-filled BTS segment of the promo feat. Salman Khan provides a glimpse of the actor sharing interesting anecdotes and never-heard-before stories about his latest film and his love for the Incredible Premier League. The BTS also showcases Salman Khan speaking about his favourite cricketer MS Dhoni and is seen bantering with the young kids. As part of the larger association, the Bollywood superstar will be interacting with kids, instilling them with life’s valuable lessons through short inspiring tales from IPL. Salman Khan will be sharing the values of hard work and perseverance by using the story of Virat Kohli, importance of chasing one’s dreams through lens of Hardik Pandya, “true love knows no boundaries” by showcasing the bond of CSK fans with MS Dhoni and the team-work and unity engrained in the DNA of the Mumbai Indians. At the end of each segment, he talks about how that lesson is also reflected in the story of his upcoming movie ‘Kisi ka Bhai, Kisi ki Jaan’.

Check out the video:

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan

Salman Khan will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. This film will be directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 21st April 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

