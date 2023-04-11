WATCH: Salman Khan unbuttons his shirt to flaunt his abs; Addresses claims of getting six packs by VFX

Superstar Salman Khan is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. Despite his hectic shooting schedules, the actor makes sure to hit the gym and maintain his toned body. Lately, Salman has been treating his fans with his shirtless pictures on social media and flaunting his chiselled abs. On Monday, Salman fans were seen going gaga after he unbuttoned his shirt during the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to shut the trolls. After the teaser was released earlier, a section of people felt that his abs were created through VFX. The actor proved them wrong.

Salman Khan's fans cheer after he flaunts his abs at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch

Salman was seen leaving everyone mighty impressed during the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan after he unbuttoned his shirt to flaunt his abs. To prove people wrong and the claims of using VFX to create abs, the actor showed off his real body. While he was unbuttoning his shirt, the audience was heard cheering out loud and hooting in the backdrop. Even Pooja Hegde was seen standing next to him and cheering for him. After creating the viral moment, he was heard saying, "Tumhare ko lagta hai VFX se hota hain." To this, the audience was heard replying, 'Bilkul nahi'. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared online, fans were seen reacting to it. A fan wrote, "Fitness icon of India Salman Khan." Another fan wrote, "Ooh my god." One of the comments also read, "That’s confidence level and proving haters wrong. No VFX sheer body building."

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, and Siddharth Nigam in important roles. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film will release on April 21, on the occasion of Eid.

