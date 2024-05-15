WATCH: Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's dance to Chogada with daughter Ayat is melting hearts

Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan's brother-in-law, has consistently showcased his talent in every film he's done. His recent performance in Ruslaan received immense love from fans, solidifying his reputation as a fabulous actor.

Beyond his acting prowess, he's also known to be a terrific father. Married to Arpita Khan Sharma, he shares two children with her, Ahil and Ayat. Fans often catch glimpses of his bond with them, and recently, a video of Aayush dancing with his daughter has gone viral on social media, which is too cute to miss out on.

Aayush Sharma's sweet dance with his daughter Ayat is absolutely precious

Arpita Khan Sharma recently shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram, showcasing the father-daughter bond. The video features Aayush Sharma dancing enthusiastically with his daughter Ayat to the tune of Chogada from his debut film Loveyatri. Both of them appear to be incredibly happy, evidenced by their big, beautiful smiles.

At one point, Aayush picks her up and continues dancing, giving her a sweet, loving kiss. Arpita captioned the post, "The smile of a daughter is the secret purpose of every father...precious."

Aayush Sharma's work front

Aayush made his debut with Loveyatri opposite Warina Hussain. He was later seen in Antim: The Final Truth, which also features Salman Khan and Mahima Makwana. His latest release was Ruslaan, which hit theaters in April 2024.

The movie features an ensemble cast including Vidya Malvade, Sushrii Mishraa, and Nawab Shah. Ruslaan follows the journey of a young man who, after being saved from an encounter where his terrorist father is killed, develops a deep sense of patriotism and a desire to serve his country. Aspiring to join R&AW, he becomes determined to become an asset to the agency. However, during a mission, he must protect the country from neighboring nations plotting to destroy its core.

Additionally, the actor has appeared in music videos such as Majha, Pehli Pehli Barish, Chumma Chumma, and Tera Hoke Nachda Phira.

