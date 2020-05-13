WATCH: Salman Khan's cute banter with nephew Ahil in this throwback video will brighten up your lockdown mood

When Salman Khan's nephew Ahil grabbed the limelight during the promotions of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain starrer Loveyatri.

Known to be one of the most popular superstars in Bollywood, ’s fan following is spread across the globe. His fans go crazy to just see a glimpse of him. We all know Salman's love for kids. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan often posts photos and videos with his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's son Ahil and Sohail Khan's son Nirvan and Yohan. Recently, a video of Salman plucking fruits from the trees with nephew Ahil was doing rounds on the internet. In the video, the Bharat actor is seen holding Ahil’s hand while the two are seen searching for fruits on the tree and then he gives one fruit to Ahil who looks overjoyed.

Recently, we came across another throwback video of Salman with Ahil during the promotions of Loveyatri. In the video shared, during the interactions with the media, Ahil is seen holding the mike while daddy Aayush Sharma holds him into his arms. The cute munchkin says 'Stop it' on the mike which leaves everyone in splits. While Salman tries to take the mike away from him, the little boy tries to grab it back from Salman and again says, 'Stop it'. Salman takes the mike and jokingly says. 'Stop it Ahil' and Ahil repeatedly keeps saying 'Stop it'. This cute throwback video of mama-bhanja is winning hearts on the internet and will drive away your quarantine blues.

(Also Read: Salman Khan working on another song after Tere Bina & Pyaar Karona to complete a trilogy? Here’s what we know)

Often, Salman is seen spending time with Ahil and their cute photos and videos break the internet. Recently, Salman’s cute picture with Ahil’s young sister Ayat went viral and fans couldn’t stop gushing over the actor’s cute side. For the uninitiated, on Salman's birthday last year, Aayush Sharma and Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma gave birth to a cute baby girl Ayat. Arpita had shared an adorable picture of Salman holding the little girl while posing with mom Salma Khan.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, due to the COVID 19 lockdown, the shooting of Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Man got postponed. Besides Radhe, Salman Khan will also be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Pooja Hedge.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×