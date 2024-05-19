WATCH: Salman Khan’s cutest gesture for little fan is winning hearts; former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin drops pic with him from Dubai

Salman Khan is one of the highly-admired and celebrated superstars of Bollywood. He enjoys a mammoth amount of stardom globally across all ages. Apart from being a successful star, the Sikandar actor is also known for his humble gesture towards his fans.

Meanwhile, a cutesy video of Salman Khan with his little fan has taken over the internet. Additionally, former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin also dropped a photo with him. Check out!

Salman Khan joyfully plays with his little fan

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan, is currently in Dubai. As one can expect, several glimpses of his presence have been stirring the internet. Among others, a video has been ruling all over social media with the Sikandar actor’s cutest gesture towards his fan.

In the video, we can see Salman Khan standing beside his friends and rather joyfully immersed in playing with his little fan, who was seen sitting in a stroller. The superstar was all smiles and delighted as he adored the kiddo. The text on the video reads, “Thank you, Salman bhai for making my birthday so special @beingsalmankhan.”

Take a look:

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the superstar and dropped red-hearts in the comments section.

Another picture featured Salman Khan posing with his fans and former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin.

Take a look:

Mohammad Azharuddin drops pic with Salman Khan

In addition to this, former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin also dropped a picture with the superstar. In the photo, the two were seen posing proudly for a dashing click. Serving major casual vibes, Salman rocked a gray t-shirt paired with olive track pants, a black hat, and matching shoes. He also carried stylish eyeglasses, which he kept fixated on his t-shirt.

Meanwhile, Azharuddin was seen in a black t-shirt paired with beige cargo pants and a black cap.

Take a look:

Salman Khan's professional front

On the professional front, Salman Khan has his highly-anticipated Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss. The film marks the reunion of Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala after the blockbuster success of Kick in 2014. Just a few days back, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that Rashmika Mandanna has come on board for the film as the female lead.

The eagerly-awaited film is poised to grace the theaters next year on Eid 2025.

