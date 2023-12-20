WATCH: Salman Khan’s endearing gesture for mum Salma Khan at Sohail Khan’s birthday bash is PRICELESS
Salman Khan’s love-filled gesture for his mother Salma Khan at Sohail Khan’s birthday party is totally priceless. He was seen paving way for his mother to reach the car amidst crowd.
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made his acting debut back in 1988 with Biwi Ho To Aisi and proceeded to flaunt his acting skills in the films that followed. Over the years, the actor has left no stone unturned to carve out an identity for himself in the industry through his diligent attitude.
On the personal front, Khan is the most doting son to his mother Salma Khan and his recent loveable gesture for her at brother Sohail Khan's birthday bash is proof of the same. The mother-son duo was spotted arriving at the party last night and like an absolute gentleman, Salman Khan was spotted escorting his mother to the car. Watch the video inside.
Salman Khan attends brother Sohail Khan’s birthday bash, acts as loving son to his mother Salma Khan
The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star was spotted arriving at Sohail Khan’s birthday bash in style. Even in a minimalistic outfit, which included a black t-shirt and a pair of maroon colored pants, the actor oozed nothing but class and style. However, what captivated us was the way the star acted as the most doting son to his mother Salma with an endearing gesture.
Acting like the absolute gentleman that he is, the actor was seen escorting his mother to the car and helped clear the path for her to move ahead, while they remained enveloped by fans and the paparazzi. Watch the video right here.
Work front of Salman Khan
The actor is currently basking in the success of his latest venture Tiger 3, which also featured actors Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif. After having a theatrical release during Diwali, the movie was quick to emerge as a commercial box office success. Notably, Hashmi was seen donning the avatar of an antagonist in the movie, which was a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.
Up next, Khan has a couple of projects lying in his kitty. He will be featuring in an action movie directed by Vishnu Vardhan. Salman Khan will also appear in the highly awaited Tiger vs. Pathaan.
