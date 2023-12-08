WATCH: Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan cuts huge cake to celebrate 81st birthday; Atul Agnihotri drops video

Salma Khan, the mother of Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan celebrated her 81st birthday recently. Her son-in-law Atul Agnihotri shared an adorable video of her cutting a huge birthday cake with Sohail, Arpita Khan, and others.

Salma Khan celebrates her 81st birthday

A while ago, Atul Agnihotri, the husband of Salma Khan's daughter Alvira Agnihotri took to his Instagram and shared a video from the birthday celebration of Salman Khan's mother. She turned 81 recently. In the video, the actor's mother can be seen surrounded by Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan, Alvira, and others and cutting a three-tier birthday cake adorned with edible flowers. She blew out the candle that was placed on top of the cake. For her birthday, she wore a green dress.

Sharing the video, Atul wrote, "Happiest 81st Birthday Mother in Law (red heart)."

Last year, Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri hosted a birthday bash for Salma Khan, and Bollywood singer Harshdeep Kaur was invited to the party to perform.

The singer took to her social media to share pictures from the bash and posted a heartfelt note for Salman’s sisters, Arpita and Alvira, as well. The party was held at a hotel in Chandigarh. The singer wrote, “It felt so special performing for the lovely Salma Khan Ji on her 80th Birthday Celebrations! The sweetest @arpitakhansharma & Alvira being amazing hosts made me feel like a part of the family. Also meeting Helen ji and making her dance on her legendary songs was the cherry on the cake Thankful for all the love & warmth.”

Meanwhile, Salma Khan married Salim Khan in 1964 and later Salim married actor Helen in 1981.

