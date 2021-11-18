WATCH: Salman Khan's niece Ayat's priceless reaction after she serves bananas to monkeys with mamu jaan

Salman Khan is a true blue family man and he has proved it time and again. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor doesn’t miss a chance to spend time with his loved ones especially the kids and is the happiest with them. In fact, Salman often shares beautiful videos from her happy moment with his loved ones. However, his recent video with niece Ayat is breaking the internet for all the right reasons and has turned out to be a perfect dose of morning happiness for the fans.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared a beautiful video wherein he was seen serving food to monkey at his farmhouse. Soon he was joined by his niece Ayat who looked ecstatic after watching the monkeys. Later the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai star was seen holding Ayat in his arms and she was seen serving bananas to the monkeys. She was evidently happy and this adorable moment between mamu and his niece strike the right chord with millions of hearts. Salman captioned the video as, “Monkeyyyyyyyyyy”.

Take a look at Salman Khan and Ayat’s adorable video here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Salman is gearing up for the release of his much talked about movie Antim: The Final Truth. Also starring Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana, the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial features Salman in the role of a turbaned cop and will mark the superstar’s first collaboration with his brother in law. Antim: The Final Truth will be hitting the big screen on November 26 this year.