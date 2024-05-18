WATCH: Salman Khan’s swag is unbeatable as he arrives at airport amidst massive security and gunmen

Ever since the firing incident outside Salman Khan’s Mumbai house took place, not only his family but fans have also been concerned about the star. Despite all this, the actor has maintained his stand on one thing and that is he will not let his work suffer.

Khan is unstoppable even now, and he was seen jetting off from the Mumbai airport in style. But what caught our attention was the massive security around him. From several cars following his car to many armed men walking with him, it was quite a sight to spot the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor at the airport this morning.

Salman Khan arrives at the airport

In the video, you will see Salman Khan arriving at the airport in his car, but right ahead was a vehicle full of armed security personnel. The moment his car arrived, the security men exited their SUV to rush toward the actor and escort him as he stepped out of his vehicle in complete swag.

The Tiger 3 actor wore a blue denim shirt over grey denim pants and completed his look with a black bucket hat. Before he got down, the airport security cleared his way and did not let the media or fans come near the star. Then the actor, escorted by his security staff, who had guns with them, walked inside the airport. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Check out the video:

A case was filed against Rohit Godara in relation to firing outside Salman Khan’s house

In the latest update on the Salman Khan firing case, the news agency ANI reported on its X (Twitter) account that a case has been filed against Rohit Godara in the firing incident that happened on April 14 outside the actor’s Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. Godara has also been named an accused in the investigation.

Advertisement

The tweet read, “Mumbai Crime Branch registered a case against gangster Rohit Godara in the firing case at Salman Khan's residence. Mumbai Crime Branch made gangster Rohit Godara an accused.” The accused earlier arrested in the case included shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, as well as arms suppliers Sonu Subhash Chander and Anuj Thapan. A few days ago, the fifth accused, Mohammad Chaudhary, was nabbed from Rajasthan.

Salman Khan’s work front

After the firing incident, Salman Khan’s security was beefed up, and he made public appearances accompanied by them. He is soon set to begin filming for his next movie, Sikandar, in which he will star alongside actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Sikandar, presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, is set to release on Eid 2025.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan House Firing: Case registered against gangster Rohit Godara by Mumbai Crime Branch