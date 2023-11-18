WATCH: Sam Bahadur's Vicky Kaushal does Khukuri dance with Gorkhas, says 'Pleasure of matching their steps'

Vicky Kaushal is one of the finest actors in Bollywood right now, as he is able to blend into any kind of character. He will be next seen playing the titular field marshal in Sam Bahadur. Ahead of its release, Vicky shared a video in which he can be seen performing the Khukuri dance with Gorkhas. So let's find out more about it.

Vicky Kaushal dances with Gorkhas

Today, on November 18th, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram to share a video where he can be seen shaking his leg with the Gorkhas while holding their Khukhri. The actor expressed his gratitude for matching their steps. He wrote, "The privilege of holding their Khukuri. The pleasure of matching their steps. Proud and blessed to have done the Khukuri dance with the Gorkhas today! Jai Maa Kaali… Aayo Gorkhali!"

Check out his post!

Vicky Kaushal calls Sam Bahadur his ‘toughest role’

Recently, Vicky shared a BTS video of the film Sam Bahadur on Instagram, giving us a glimpse of how he prepared and trained. The actor stated that he underwent reading sessions, workshops, and several look tests for the film; he also did the high jump and boxing.

Sharing the video, he wrote: “The toughest role I have played… The most enriching and fulfilling journey I have been on as an Actor! Sharing with you’ll a snippet of all that went behind the scenes to make it happen. Truly, a team full of BAHADURs!!!”

Sam Bahadur is directed by Meghna Gulzar and written by Meghna, Bhavani Iyer, and Shantanu Srivastava. It stars Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick and Zeeshan Ayyub. The film is based on India’s first field marshal and is set in the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. It is slated to release theatrically on December 1st, clashing with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal on the big screen.

