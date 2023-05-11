WATCH Sania Mirza’s fitting reply when asked how she manages her baby: ‘Aap agar Shoaib Malik ko puchenge…’

Rumours about the turbulent marriage of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and former Captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Shoaib Malik surfaced on the Internet a few months ago. Some reports on the Internet suggested that all is not well between the couple, and Sania’s cryptic posts on social media further added fuel to these speculations. However, neither Sania nor Shoaib has addressed these rumours. Sania and Shoaib are parents to their four-years-old son Izhaan. Now, at a recent event, Sania Mirza was asked how she manages her baby along with her career, and she gave a befitting reply!

Sania Mirza’s reply on being asked how she manages her kid

A video that has surfaced on the Internet shows Sania Mirza interacting with the media at an event. She opted for a lilac-coloured pantsuit for the event, and was on the stage, answering the media’s questions. When asked how she manages her kid, as well as her career, Sania Mirza gave a fitting reply. She replied that she manages it exactly how Shoaib Malik manages it. Sania then said that she will give an answer, when the same question is asked to Shoaib Malik as well.

“Jaise wo (Shoaib Malik) manage karte hain, waise main manage karti hu. Aap agar Shoaib Malik ko wo sawaal puchenge, to main bhi aapka jawaab de dungi,” said Sania Mirza. Check out the video below.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot on 12th April, 2010. They had a traditional Muslim wedding ceremony in Hyderabad, India, and this was followed by a Walima ceremony in Sialkot, Pakistan. The couple welcomed their son Izhaan in 2018.

Shoaib Malik explains why he and Sania Mirza didn’t celebrate Eid together

Meanwhile, a few days ago, On Geo News programme 'Score,’ Shoaib Malik explained why he and Sania Mirza couldn’t celebrate Eid together. He said that it would have been great if they could have been together on Eid, but Sania had work commitments which is why they couldn’t celebrate together. “Lekin humesha ki tarah jo pyaar mohabbat hai, wohi hai. Aur ye hai ki miss zaroor karta hu. (We share love like always. I definitely miss her)”, said Shoaib.

