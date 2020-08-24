WATCH: Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata Dutt perform Ganesha Aarti with their kids in unseen video

Marking the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, we chanced upon an unseen video of Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata performing the Ganesha Aarti with their two adorable kids.

Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata Dutt welcomed Bappa this year as they are keeping Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations low key for various reasons this years. From the pandemic wreaking havoc to Sanjay's lunf cancer diagnosis, the family has been grappling with a lot. Irrespective, they are marking the occasion with full festive fervour. The actor, who has been visiting hospitals lately, had shared a picture on the first day of the festival and wished his fans.

Today, we chanced upon an unseen video of Sanjay and Maanyata performing the Ganesha Aarti with their two adorable kids. Thanks to the actor's fan clubs, we got to see the family come together and peform the Aarti together. In the video, the kids can be seen performing the aarti with a diya placed on a plate as their parents help them.

Check out the video below:

Wishing his fans, Sanjay Dutt had written, "The celebrations aren't as huge as they used to be every year but the faith in Bappa remains the same. I wish that this auspicious festival removes all the obstacles from our lives and bless us all with health and happiness. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Just a few weeks ago, the 61-year-old actor was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and he has now begun preliminary treatment at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. He had earlier announced that he will be going on a break but not confirmed the ailment.

ALSO READ: Maanyata Dutt releases statement after Sanjay Dutt’s lung cancer diagnosis; Says, 'We will emerge as winners'

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×