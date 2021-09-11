WATCH: Sanjay Dutt performs aarti as he celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Maanayata Dutt & kids at home

On the day of the festivity, Maanayata Dutt took to Instagram and shared a story where Sanjay Dutt is performing aarti at his residence. In the video taken by Maanayata, Sanjay Dutt is dressed in a traditional avatar in a white kurta and jeans while performing the aarti. The actor has had a busy year with multiple film shoots and releases. The latest film of Sanjay to have released is ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ co-starring , , Sharad Kelkar, and Nora Fatehi. The actor however took some time off to celebrate the auspicious festival with family.

In the video shared, Maanayata wrote, “Ganapati Bappa Moraya”. Sanjay can be seen performing the aarti along with few other people. A few days ago, Sanjay Dutt was snapped outside ’s house by the members of the paparazzi. He visited Akshay’s house to pay his respect to Akshay’s mother Aruna Bhatia who passed away after a prolonged illness on Monday. On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be seen alongside and Vaani Kapoor in the upcoming action venture ‘Shamshera’ backed by Yash Raj Productions. The film is directed by Abhishek Malhotra, who has previously helmed ‘Agneepath’ and ‘Brothers’.

Click here to see the video:

Sanjay Dutt is also playing the prime antagonist in the much-awaited film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’. Sanjay will be starring alongside Yash and in the mega venture. Sanjay Dutt is also playing a pivotal part in led ‘Prithviraj’. The makers of KGF had announced that the film will be coming out theatrically on 14 April 2022.

