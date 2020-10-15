WATCH: Sanjay Dutt shows his recent scar after treatment, confidently says 'will be out of cancer soon'

While he was at the salon with old friend and hair stylist Aalim Hakim, Sanjay Dutt also shot a video and showed his most recent scar from his cancer treatment.

Sanjay Dutt made headlines a few weeks ago when the actor was diagnosed with lung cancer after a brief hospitalisation. Since then, the actor has been visiting various hospitals in the city and has also started his treatment. He recently took a break and went to Dubai to spend some quality time with his two adorable kids. The actor is back in Mumbai and amid his treatment, he took some time out to get a haircut

While he was at the salon with old friend and hair stylist Aalim Hakim, Sanjay Dutt also shot a video and showed his most recent scar. After getting a fresh haircut, Sanjay Dutt can be seen asking the camera person to come closer as he shows his scar. He then confidently says, "This is the recent scar in my life. But I will beat it. I will beat it. I will be out of this cancer soon."

Sharing the video on Instagram, celebrity hair stylist Aalim Hakim called the actor a 'rockstar'. The caption for the video read, "Our Favourite Rockstar Sanjay Dutt With A Heart Of Gold At Salon HA.(sic)"

Soon after his salon visit, Sanjay Dutt was seen stepping outside and heading towards the car. While he posed for the cameras after wearing a mask, he also hilariously told them, "Abhi bimaar nahi hoon aisa mat likhna. (Don't write that am not unwell now)." Dutt's statement definitely cracked up everyone around him.

Check out Sanjay Dutt's video here.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata talks on surviving what ‘they’ve been given to bear’ as they walk together; PHOTO

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×