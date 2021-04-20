WATCH: Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor show how to get the ‘golden glow’ post intense workout session on vacay

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor gave some major friendship goals as they came together for an outdoor workout session. Check out the video below.

Seems like it's vacation time for B-Town as many celebs are currently holidaying with their near and dear ones. Right from lovebirds , to Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, many celebs have headed to beach destinations. Both Sara and Janhvi are also currently vacationing with their close ones. Both the actress, who share a great rapport, have also been dropping a glimpse of it on their respective social media handles. Now, going by the Simmba star’s recent post, it is clear that the duo is holidaying together and is making the most of it.

Even, while on vacation, Sara and Janhvi made sure to not miss their workout routine and indulged in some outdoor workout. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared a video wherein she along with Janhvi can be seen doing exercise. Sharing the video, the Coolie No 1 actress wrote, "Go with the flow Steady and slow Kick high- squat low That’s how you’ll get the golden glow For better instructions ask @namratapurohit to show. In the video, the two looked beautiful as they can be seen working out on tunes of Justin Bieber’s foot-tapping song Peaches.

Needless to say, Sara and Janhvi’s strong camaraderie in the video is shelling out major friendship goals for all.

Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, both the ladies are among the most promising actresses and have an array of interesting projects in their kitties. The Love Aaj Kal actress will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial, Atrangi Re with Dhanush and .

The Dhadak actress, on the other hand, will next be seen in the upcoming film titled Good Luck Jerry, which is the Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila, which starred Nayanthara in the lead role. She also has ’s period drama Takht in her pipeline.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan paints a serene picture as she walks on the beach & enjoys a sunset with breeze on vacay; WATCH

Credits :Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×