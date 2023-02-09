WATCH: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan return to Mumbai post their pictures from Udaipur go viral

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are the most loved actors in town. The duo previously worked together on Imtiaz Ali's film Love Aaj Kal. The film couldn't manage to impress the audience and it flopped at the box office. During the promotion of the film, it was rumoured that Sara and Kartik were dating each other. But post the film was released and didn't work at the box office, the duo reportedly parted ways. After their break-up rumours, the actors were seen bumping into each other in Udaipur. Their pictures while interacting with each other went viral on the Internet on Wednesday night. Amid their viral pictures, Sara and Kartik were seen heading back to Mumbai in style. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan return from Udaipur

Kartik was clicked returning back to Mumbai on Thursday morning. He was seen sporting a black t-shirt with Shehzada's name printed on it. He styled it with a denim jacket and jeans. The actor opted for a messy hairdo. He was seen posing for the paparazzi before entering his car. On the other hand, Sara was seen arriving in Mumbai a while ago. She sported a white and pink ethnic suit. The actress was seen clicking pictures with her fans. A female fan was seen weirdly touching her. Have a look:

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan get chatty in Udaipur Amid their breakup rumours, the paparazzi managed to capture Sara and Kartik in Udaipur. The rumoured ex-flames were seen interacting with each other. In the pictures, Sara and Kartik are seen busy enjoying their conversation. Their fans were over the top after the pictures surfaced on social media while a section of people called it a 'publicity stunt'. Have a look:

Sara Alia Khan's sweet birthday post for mom Amrita Singh Today, Sara's mother and actress Amrita Singh is celebrating her birthday. On her special day, the star kid took to Instagram and shared pictures from Udaipur. Along with the pictures, she wrote a beautiful note for her mother. Her post read, "Happiest Birthday to my whole world. Thank you for always being my rock (sometimes by cushion), my moral compass, my mirror (pun intended) and my aspiration. #strength #inspiration #purpose #number1."

