WATCH: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's hilarious antics in THIS throwback video are bound to crack you up

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan may have failed to strike a chord on screen in Love Aaj Kal but off screen the stars have gained a massive fan following. From die-hard fans going gaga over them to fan clubs leaving no stone unturned, Sara and Kartik's videos and pictures are shared widely on social media. Thanks to one such fan club, we came across a hilarious video of Sara and Kartik during the promotions of their last film Love Aaj Kal.

For the unversed, the actors had travelled across India to promote the film and there were multiple times when Kartik picked up Sara. In the video, they can be seen at a promotional event when Sara makes an attempt to pick up Kartik. However, the actress finds it difficult leaving people around mildly shocked. The hilarious video also has Imtiaz Ali in the background.

Check out Sara and Kartik's antics in this hilarious video shared by a fan on TikTok:

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal tanked massively at the box office after garnering a huge buzz among fans. The film was Sara's third movie after Kedarnath and Simmba. She will next be seen in Coolie No 1 alongside . As for Kartik Aarayn, the actor was shooting for Bhool Bulaiya until the coronavirus pandemic brought the country to a standstill. The actor has also been signed on for Dostana 2.

