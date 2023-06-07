WATCH: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal's rendition of song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye will tickle your funny bone

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are one of the coolest on-screen jodis. They both have a humorous side in real life and can make the audience laugh immediately. Their recent film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was released in theaters on June 2 and it is putting up a good show. To celebrate the film’s success, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke team held a press conference on June 7. During the event, Sara and Vicky created their rendition of Arijit Singh’s Phir Aur Kya Chahiye which has captivated the internet.

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal take a funny helium challenge

Vicky and Sara inhaled helium and then went on to sing the song. The video is doing rounds on the internet. As soon as they started singing, the crowd burst into laughter. The most adorable part was when Sara left everyone amazed as she continued singing until she was asked to stop. Fans filled the comment section with laughing emoji as well as fire emoji the moment the video was posted.

For the film’s post-release press conference, Sara Ali Khan wore an off-white palazzo set. Her hair was untied. She wore matching shoes. For the makeup, the actress opted for a minimal look. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal wore a blue tee and denim and took a green jacket.

Box-office numbers of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has netted Rs 25.25 crores after four days, adding Rs 3.75 crores on its first Monday. There is no significant competition for the film in the next week which will ensure that the film remains stable in the second week and eventually makes Rs 50 crore.

However, the Laxman Utekar directorial will find a genuine opponent on June 16th as Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is going to be released. For the unversed, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was one of the preferred movie choices in India this weekend. It will emerge as the sixth-highest Hindi net grosser of 2023 after crossing the collections of Shehzada by the end of its second Thursday.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's success