WATCH: Sara Ali Khan is 'back on track' after London vacay; Shares glimpse of her intense workout session

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood and never misses a chance to dish out fitness goals, she often posts workout photos and snippets on her Instagram. The actress made her debut in Abhishek Kapoor's romantic film Kedarnath in 2018 and proved her versatility in her debut film itself. Sara enjoys a massive fan following on social media and never fails to impress her fans. Sara, who recently returned to Mumbai from London has shared a sneak peek of her intense workout.

Sharing the video, Sara captioned it: "t’s good to be back. Hogaya Holiday come back on track. You must work hard, there’s no easy hack. Just keep going- no time to slack. You cannot crack- so just attack! Oh! And remember supplement this effort with a healthy snack." In the video, the Love Aaj Kal actress can be seen doing jumping squats to pushups and Sara can be seen slaying fitness goals like a pro. She donned a blue crop top and black shorts, which she paired with white shoes.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's VIDEO:

Recently, Sara made her appearance on Karan Johar's hit chat show, Koffee With Karan season 7 alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The two actresses spilled beans on their friendship, films, trips, and much more.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen featuring in the romantic fantasy drama film, Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, which was directed by Aanand L Rai. Next, she will be seen in producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar's next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. It is touted to be a romantic comedy and this movie will mark her first project with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. The Coolie No 1 actress also has Pawan Kriplani's Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

