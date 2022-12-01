WATCH Sara Ali Khan describing herself in this video and it is super fun
Sara is looking very cute in the video. Well, on the work front, she will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film.
Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actresses among the masses. She knows how to make heads turn from her content on her social handle. Right from sharing her pictures to travelogues, the actress’s social handle has everything. This time again Sara shared a video in which she described herself in a fun way. Fans are going gaga and have been dropping funny comments. To note, Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re where she shared screen space with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.
‘When people ask me to describe myself’
Taking to her official Instagram handle, Sara shared a video in which she described herself. In the new clip, Sara has used several words – in the form of background audio to describe herself. She called herself “night owl, sometimes confused, determined, always always hungry, always ready for some fun, energetic, always chilling.” The caption reads, “When people ask me to describe myself.”
One of the fans wrote, “The reel queen of Instagram.” Another wrote, “Describe kya karna hai, itni cuteness kisine nahi dekhi hogi.”
Sara Ali Khan's work front
On the working front, Sara will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film, where she will feature alongside Vicky Kaushal. Apart from this, she also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sara will feature in a period film, which is based on the Quit India Movement of 1942.
