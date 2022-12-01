WATCH Sara Ali Khan describing herself in this video and it is super fun

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actresses among the masses. She knows how to make heads turn from her content on her social handle. Right from sharing her pictures to travelogues, the actress’s social handle has everything. This time again Sara shared a video in which she described herself in a fun way. Fans are going gaga and have been dropping funny comments. To note, Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re where she shared screen space with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

‘When people ask me to describe myself’

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Sara shared a video in which she described herself. In the new clip, Sara has used several words – in the form of background audio to describe herself. She called herself “night owl, sometimes confused, determined, always always hungry, always ready for some fun, energetic, always chilling.” The caption reads, “When people ask me to describe myself.”