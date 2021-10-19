WATCH Sara Ali Khan dish out sassy vibes in a green outfit as she gets ready for shoot day

Sara Ali Khan seems to be acing her social media game. The actress is quite active on social media where she treats fans to little sneak peeks of her personal and professional life. From shooting shenanigans and selfies, to vacation pictures and her popular knock-knock jokes, Sara bares it all on her Instagram grid. It won’t be wrong to say that apart from her acts in films, Sara has impressed fans in the virtual world too. Keeping up with this trajectory, the actress took to her Instagram space yet again, and shared a fun video from her shoot day.

A few moments back, Sara took to Instagram stories and shared a fun boomerang with friends. In the boomerang, Sara is seen clad in a stylish green two-piece outfit. She donned a cropped shirt that she paired with matching high-waisted trousers. Sara’s makeup was on fleek, while she wore her hair in a neat ponytail. Holding the collar of her shirt with her right hand, the Simmba actress effortlessly stuck a pose for the boomerang, looking extremely pretty. She added groovy music to her story too. Sharing the boomerang, she tagged her team, and wrote the caption, ‘#shootday’.

Take a look:

Click HERE to watch Sara's story

Talking about the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The dubbing for the film is going on and Sara has even shared glimpses of it on social media. The film will reportedly have Sara in a double role. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and backed by him. Besides this, Sara also was a part of The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. However, reportedly, the film has been put on the backburner.