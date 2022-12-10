Watch Sara Ali Khan ditching her car and travelling in Mumbai local and auto rickshaw; Do not miss her shayari

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Her fun and open nature often attract fans and this thing about her makes her more relatable. The actress is quite active on social media and never hesitates to document her life on her Instagram. Being a Mumbaikar, traveling in a local train is the biggest bliss and last night it looks like Sara along with her team decided to enjoy this bliss by ditching her car and traffic. Not only did she take a local train ride to reach her home but also chose to sit in an auto-rickshaw. Sara Ali Khan travels in a local train

Sara Ali Khan looks lovely in a light blue coloured salwar kameez with white stripes. She wore a white-coloured mask to cover her face and opted for a no-makeup look. She was with her team and looked extremely excited to travel on the local train. The actress recorded her and can be heard saying, “Namaste darshako, jaise aap dekh sakte hai we are on a local train, because at this hour the traffic drives us insane, therefore we are enduring this back pain. But, No pain no gain. Now we are going to go and catch a rickshaw from a random lane.” The video ends with her sitting in an auto-rickshaw with one of her team members as they updated the fans that they have reached their house. Check out the video:

Sara Ali Khan work front Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara recently announced her new film with Aditya Roy Kapur, Metro In Dino. While she also announced a film titled, Ae Watan Mere Watan where she will play the role of a freedom fighter. Next, she will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s upcoming untitled film with Vicky Kaushal. Sara is also a part of Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

ALSO READ: PICS: Sara Ali Khan pens an emotional note as Kedarnath clocks 4 years; Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput