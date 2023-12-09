WATCH: Sara Ali Khan drops fun post of dad Saif-brother Ibrahim not vibing with 'filmy family birthday lyrics'
Sara Ali Khan shares a lighthearted post, revealing that her father, Saif Ali Khan, and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, find it hard to connect with the typical filmy family birthday lyrics. Take a look!
Sara Ali Khan stands out as one of the most talented young actresses in the country, boasting a significant Instagram following drawn to her engaging posts. She keeps her fans captivated by sharing behind-the-scenes moments from shoots and offering glimpses into her life. Recently, on her grandmother Sharmila Tagore's 79th birthday celebration, the entire Pataudi family came together to extend their wishes. Amid the celebrations, Sara shared a humorous observation about her father, Saif Ali Khan, and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Sara Ali Khan observes something amusing about Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan recently posted a video on Instagram capturing the entire Pataudi family singing Tum Jiyo Hazaron Saal to Sharmila Tagore as she cut her birthday cake. However, in the midst of the celebration, Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were caught exchanging blank expressions. Sara humorously noted that both father and son seemed to have trouble relating to the typical family birthday lyrics.
Take a look:
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap feels his films could fare better if he was a Tamil or Malayalam director
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and co. to start Firoz Nadiadwallah’s Welcome To The Jungle in Mid-December
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I feel really grateful’; Alia Bhatt reflects on professional and personal milestones at Red Sea Festival