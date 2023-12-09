WATCH: Sara Ali Khan drops fun post of dad Saif-brother Ibrahim not vibing with 'filmy family birthday lyrics'

Sara Ali Khan stands out as one of the most talented young actresses in the country, boasting a significant Instagram following drawn to her engaging posts. She keeps her fans captivated by sharing behind-the-scenes moments from shoots and offering glimpses into her life. Recently, on her grandmother Sharmila Tagore's 79th birthday celebration, the entire Pataudi family came together to extend their wishes. Amid the celebrations, Sara shared a humorous observation about her father, Saif Ali Khan, and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan observes something amusing about Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan recently posted a video on Instagram capturing the entire Pataudi family singing Tum Jiyo Hazaron Saal to Sharmila Tagore as she cut her birthday cake. However, in the midst of the celebration, Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were caught exchanging blank expressions. Sara humorously noted that both father and son seemed to have trouble relating to the typical family birthday lyrics.

Take a look: