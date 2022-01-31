WATCH: Sara Ali Khan enjoys snowfall in Kashmir as she relaxes to the soothing tune of Mehrema

Sara Ali Khan’s love for nature and the sky isn’t hidden from fans. Time and again, the Kedarnath star takes to social media to share dreamy travel posts that end up blessing the wanderlust hearts of her followers. Now, on Monday, Sara Ali Khan once again took to Instagram to share a stunning scenic clip of snow-clad mountains that will surely leave you enticed. The diva’s latest social media post is proof that the Simmba star loves to relax her mind in the lap of mother nature.

In the clip, Sara Ali Khan can be seen wrapped in a cozy puffer jacket to protect herself from the chilly weather of Kashmir. With a beanie and shawl to complete her look, the star can be seen enjoying snowfall to its core as the soothing tune of Mehrama plays in the background. Just one look at the video proves that the Atrangi Re star is having a gala time at the frozen and chilly destination. While sharing the video online, Sara also hailed herself as the perfect ‘snow-kissed’ baby.

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan last featured in Aanand L Rai’s musical drama film, Atrangi Re. Apart from her, the film also features Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in pivotal roles. Now, she is gearing up to collaborate with Vicky Kaushal for Laxman Utekar’s next.

Sara previously also announced the completion of her film with Vicky Kaushal. While sharing the announcement, Sara wrote, “It’s a film wrap. Can’t believe it’s already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better.

