WATCH Sara Ali Khan flaunt her perfectly toned back as she works out in the gym

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood from the current generation. She never fails to grab attention with her fashion game. Her social media game is always on point and she makes sure to share all the updates about her life with her fans. We know that Sara is a fitness freak and always motivates her fans to hit the gym and work out, through the videos and pictures that she shares of her workout regime. Today too, the actress was spotted heading to the gym and shared a video of her toned back. Sara Ali Khan shares video of her back workout

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sara Ali Khan shared a video of her from her gym. In the video, we can see her facing her back toward the camera and lifting her body upwards with the support of a bar. She can be seen wearing a white coloured sports bra over a white and blue tie and dye print gym tights. She has tied her hair in single plaits and we have to admit that her back looks extremely toned. Check out the video to get all the motivation that you need. Have a look:

Sara Ali Khan’s work front Sara Ali Khan has a lot of exciting projects in her kitty. She has an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal which is directed by Laxman Utekar. The first look of this film was released last year and fans have been gushing to see this new Jodi on the silver screen. Apart from this, the actress will be seen in Metro In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The film was recently announced with a picture of both the stars as they started shooting for the same. Sara has yet another film titled Gaslight with Vikrant Massey which has been wrapped up and Ae Mere Watan whose teaser has already created a lot of hype.

