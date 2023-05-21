WATCH: Sara Ali Khan gets mobbed as she visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah ahead of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's release

Actress Sara Ali Khan is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. She has teamed up with Vicky Kaushal for the first time. Recently, the trailer was launched and it received an overwhelming response from netizens. Amid busy promotions, Sara, on Sunday evening, was seen visiting Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan. She sought blessings ahead of the release of the film.

Sara Ali Khan spotted seeking blessings at Ajmer Sharif Dargah

In the video, Sara is seen sporting a green outfit featuring floral prints. She is seen sitting inside the Dargah with her dupatta covering her head. She is also wearing oversized sunglasses. Post seeking blessings, Sara is seen trying to exit the Dargah but she is mobbed by her fans. Her appearance got her fans quite excited and they are trying to get a glimpse of her. Have a look:

A while ago, Sara also shared pictures from her visit to the Dargah. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Gratitude." Her fans were seen sending her good wishes for the film.

Meanwhile, Vicky and Sara will launch their second song titled Tere Vaaste in Jaipur tomorrow. The duo gave a sneak peek into their song as they shared a sweet video with fans. In the video, they are seen vibing to the song while travelling to Jaipur in the car. Vicky is seen sporting the Rajasthani head gear while Sara is seen wearing a red dupatta on her head.

Along with it, they wrote, "Cant wait to launch our new song #TereVaaste. Isilye hum aa gaye hain Jaipur ke raaste. See you tomorrow at Raj Mandir Cinema and also Live on Instagram at 12:15pm. SONG DROPPING TOMORROW!!! #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke in Cinemas on 2nd June!"

Work front

Apart from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky has Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra in the pipeline. On the other hand, Sara will be seen in Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Homi Adjania's Murder Mubarak in the kitty.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan says she has built relationships in film fraternity 'independently' without parents' support