WATCH: Sara Ali Khan gets mobbed by fans as she steps out of a theatre with friends

Sara will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan, and David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 co-starring Varun Dhawan.

Sara Ali Khan is just two films old in the industry as after making her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, she was seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba opposite , and as we speak, she is shooting for David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1. But such is her fan following that whenever she is papped out and about the city, Sara Ali Khan is always surrounded by fans asking for selfies, and the young actress never disappoints and always poses for photos. But in the latest, something happened that took her by surprise when she was mobbed by fans outside a theatre.

It so happened that Sara went for a movie along with her friends, and as soon as she stepped out of the theatre, she would be mobbed by fans. While entering the theatre, Sara Ali Khan walked solo and she even posed for the cameras. In the video, Sara Ali Khan is seen wearing a white salwar kameez with dupatta and a silver tote bag with bangles and as soon as Sara steps out of the theatre, she is in for a shock as she gets mobbed by fans. In the video, Sara had to hold the hands of her friends and run towards her car, since she was getting mobbed by the fans. However, what is commendable is that despite the mob, she didn’t lose her calm and after entering her car, hid her face but always sported a smile on her face.

After sitting inside the car, Sara Ali Khan kept laughing and wavbed at the media, thanking them. Finally when she heard 'Jumma Mubarak', Sara said 'aapko bhi' (same to you) before leaving the venue. On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan, and David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 co-starring .

Credits :Viral Bhayani

