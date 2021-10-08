WATCH: Sara Ali Khan gleams in a green sharara as she partakes in Navratri aarti

The festival season is here and the air is filled with an auspicious joy. After celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi last month, everyone including the B-Town celebs are eagerly awaiting to celebrate Navratri and Durga Puja with their loved ones. Many actors from the film and television industry took to their social media yesterday morning and wished netizens on Navratri. Speaking of which, a few moments back, actress Sara Ali Khan too took to her social media space and shared a picture and video featuring beside an idol of goddess Durga, as she did aarti.

Sara took to her Instagram stories and posted a photo and video of her beside an idol of goddess Durga. In the first picture, she wished Happy Navratri to her fans, as she smiled at the camera. While in the following Instagram story, she was seen performing aarti in front of the idol. In both the stories, Sara was seen donning a green pretty, printed green shahrara. She kept her shoulder-length hair open, and the actress opted for no makeup. In the video, one can also hear the sounds of bhajans and hymns in the background.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s aforementioned Instagram stories below:

Meanwhile, Sara has been in the news all week amid her trip to Udaipur. On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Reportedly, the film stars Sara in a double role. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and backed by him and Bhushan Kumar. The film is reportedly heading for a release on Netflix amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Besides this, Sara reportedly is a part of The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. As per reports, the project's shoot has been put on the backburner.