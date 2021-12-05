WATCH: Sara Ali Khan hilariously welcomes Karan Johar to her ‘Namaste Darshako’ series with a mushroom joke

Who isn’t acquainted with Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Namaste Darshako’ series? Fans love to watch her turning into a tour guide as he blesses their wanderlust hearts with serene and picturesque views. However, on Sunday, Sara Ali Khan’s fun series was a tad bit different as there wasn’t any scenic backdrop to drool over, however, this time she won her fan’s hearts with yet another lame joke. But what’s more interesting was the addition of ace director Karan Johar in her funny clip.

The hilarious video began with Sara Ali Khan greeting fans with her signature ‘Namaste Darshako’ opening. Soon, after she also requests Karan Johar to say hi to her fandom. Then quickly, she asks the director a lame question about mushrooms. Sara questions the director, “Why was the mushroom always invited to the party?” After thinking for a millisecond, the filmmaker nods his head to say that he has no clue. It is at that moment when Sara reveals her pun. She says “because he was a fun-gi (Fun guy)”. In the end, both Sara and Karan can be seen bursting out in laughter.

This comes just days after, Sara Ali Khan paid a hearty tribute to directors Aanand L Rai and Rohit Shetty via social media. Taking to her Instagram, she shared a slew of photographs of them in a quirky collage that saw them indulged in a funny conversation. However, what more hilarious was Sara Ali Khan’s rhyme game. While sharing the photo online, the actress wrote, “Only love, respect, gratitude and a little masti. Aapki bacchi always hasti.” In addition to this, Sara Ali Khan has been promoting her upcoming film Atrangi Re in full swing.

Talking more about Sara Ali Khan’s professional front, the actress who was last seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan, is now bracing for the release of Atrangi Re on December 24. Apart from this, Sara has also made headlines for her collaboration with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s next.

