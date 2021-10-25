WATCH: Sara Ali Khan looks like a floral vision in pink as she enamors herself with rosebuds

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most active celebrities on Instagram. The actress often shares pictures and videos from her personal as well as professional life. Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram on Monday and shared some behind-the-scenes videos from her latest photoshoot. In the video, Sara can be seen wearing a lovely pink dress as she enamored herself with rosebuds. Sara played the classic Mohammad Rafi ‘Baharon phool barsao’ in the background. Recently both Sara and Janhvi Kapoor appeared together on the sets of Ranveer Singh’s latest quiz show ‘The Big Picture’ on colors.

Going by the promos of the show, the trio had a gala time on the sets. Makers released a promo where Janhvi can be seen teaching belly dancing to Ranveer Singh and Sara. Previously Ranveer and Sara have worked together in Rohit Shetty’s directorial ‘Simmba’. The film was a blockbuster on the box office and Sara earned praise from audiences and critics alike for her performance. Sara Ali Khan has several films lined including ‘Atrangi Re’ along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Sara will be sharing screen space with both Akshay and Dhanush for the first time.

Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan was supposed to star alongside Vicky Kaushal in the mega project ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’, however, the project has been shelved currently. Vicky during Sardar Udham promotions mentioned that the film has not yet been shelved permanently. The Immortal Ashwatthama was being directed by Aditya Dhar, who has previously made ‘Uri: The Surgical Stike’ with Vicky in lead.

