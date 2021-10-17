WATCH: Sara Ali Khan offers biscuits to needy, wins hearts on social media

Actress Sara Ali Khan often wins the hearts of her fans with her sweet gestures. Once again, the ‘Atrangi Re’ star impressed social media as she was spotted offering a packet of biscuits to a needy during her outing with brother Ibrahim Khan and mother Amrita Singh. The kind gesture left her fans’ in complete awe. A fan said, “Ibrahim and Sara are best children because they respect and have pure heart”. “Really appreciate your kind gesture..should always appreciate the good in others,” wrote another.

A few days back, a similar video went viral wherein Sara Ali Khan stopped on the airport to click a selfie with a kid. In the video, Sara didn't just oblige the little fangirl with selfies but also asked her to keep her mask on at all times. We also get to see how the girl ran to her parents to get a mask for herself on Sara's advice. The cute left netizens in awe of Sara all over again.

Watch here:

Talking about the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The dubbing for the film is going on and Sara has even shared glimpses of it on social media. The film will reportedly have Sara in a double role. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and backed by him. Besides this, Sara also was a part of The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. However, reportedly, the film has been put on the backburner.