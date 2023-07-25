WATCH: Sara Ali Khan offers glimpse of ‘cutest’ swimming partner; spends time with locals in Kashmir

Sara Ali Khan has been enjoying some vacation time in Kashmir after the success of her film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Earlier, Sara had shared some beautiful pictures of herself lying in the Sonamarg valley and embracing the local culture. The actress had also shared glimpses from her Amarnath Yatra where she had gone to seek blessings. Now, Sara has treated her fans with more snippets from her dreamy Kashmir getaway.

Sara Ali Khan shares glimpses of Kashmir vacation

On Monday, July 24, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared some new pictures and videos from her spiritual escapade in Kashmir. In the first picture, Sara can be seen standing in front of a small house, wearing a pale pink and yellow sweatshirt with matching pants. She had a scarf wrapped around her head and was engrossed in her prayer. In one video, Sara can be seen sitting in a tent with a local lady who is taking milk from a goat for Sara’s chai. In another adorable video, Sara can be seen enjoying her time swimming in a pool with a cute little baby. She was seen playfully interacting with the baby and showering her affection on him. Sara interacted with the local kids in Thajiwas and made them do her signature “Namaste Darshakon” for the camera. She also shared some mesmerizing pictures of herself standing in front of the scenic landscape. Sharing the post, the Kedarnath actress wrote in the caption, “Q: Where and How can we find peace? A: Everywhere. Just look within.”

Fan reactions to Sara Ali Khan’s post

Fans and admirers of Sara immediately took to the comments and appreciated her simplicity and humility. They called her an inspiration and praised her for interacting with the locals without having any airs of a star. One fan said, “There is a lot this generation has to learn from you. You are a rarity. Humble and human.” Another person commented, “Sara you are an inspiration for the new generation… thank you for showing the youth a way inwards .. and inspiring all of us to seek spiritual path rather than fighting over religion.. Thank you superstar.” A comment read, “She's forever a beauty icon” while another said, “You are so cute & down to earth.”

Sara returned from her holiday yesterday and will soon resume work on her upcoming films like Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino and Murder Mubarak with Vijay Varma.

