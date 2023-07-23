WATCH: Sara Ali Khan offers glimpse of her visit to Baba Barfani Mandir in Amarnath; chants 'Har Har Mahadev'

Sara Ali Khan is currently thriving on the success of her latest release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. The actress has previously visited various religious places like Kedarnath, Ajmer Sharif Dargah, and Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Recently, she had been spotted going on the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir to seek blessings. Now, Sara has shared glimpses of her journey to the holy place.

Sara Ali Khan offers a glimpse of her Amarnath Yatra

On July 22, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared a video of her experience at the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. In the video, Sara can be seen wearing a turquoise tracksuit with a white cap and a white sling bag. Khan trekked to the shrine with the help of a walking stick. She offered visuals of her entering the sacred temple along with her journey through the beautiful landscape.

Sara can be heard saying, “Namaste darshakon, humari Amarnath ki yatra ho gayi hai prarambh.. bahut sare yatri aa gaye hain, Amarnath ki gufa jo waha dikh rahi hai hume, wahan ke darshan karne, toh chaliye hum bhi karte hai.. thank you jii (Our Amarnath Yatra has started, many pilgrims have arrived to seek blessings at the Amarnath cave that can be seen.. so let us also go and pray).”

The actress also interacted with other pilgrims on the difficult trek through the Himalayan terrain and was seen chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev’. She captioned the post as ‘Jai Baba Barfani’ and the song ‘Namo Namo’ from her film Kedarnath can be heard playing in the background.

Fans of Sara Ali Khan took to the comments under her post and showed their appreciation. They called her adorable and also an inspiration. One fan commented, “That’s y i like her she respect every religion,” while another one said, “i Love you Sara Since your First Movie Kedarnath.” Others were seen chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and dropping heart emojis, showering love on her.

Sara Ali Khan’s work front

The actress will be seen essaying the role of freedom fighter Usha Mehta in Ae Watan Mere Watan, next. She is also set to star in Anurag Basu’s upcoming film Metro In Dino, which consists of an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, and others. Murder Mubarak co-starring Vijay Varma and Karisma Kapoor is also in her lineup.

