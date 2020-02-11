WATCH: Sara Ali Khan REFUSES to join Kartik Aaryan on bus roof during promotions; Says ‘you do it if you like’

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are in New Delhi for the promotions of Love Aaj Kal. While promoting their film at a college campus, Kartik hopped onto a bus roof despite his injury and asked Sara to join him. Check it out.

Over the past few days, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are on a promotional spree for their upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal. A day back, it was reported that Kartik had injured his hand while promoting the film with Sara at a dance reality show. Despite the injury, Kartik headed to promote Love Aaj Kal in New Delhi with Sara. As the two were scheduled to visit a university campus today, photos of Sara and Kartik lit up the internet. However, in a video, we get to see Sara refusing to join Kartik on the roof of a bus.

In the video, Kartik can be seen sitting on one knee and asking Sara to climb on top of the bus roof with him. The Love Aaj Kal actor seemed to be wanting to interact with fans while standing on the roof of a bus. But, Sara didn’t want to do it. In the video, we can see Kartik calling out to Sara and asking her to climb aboard. Khan seems not convinced about it and refuses to climb along with Kartik on the roof of the bus.

Sara is seen telling Kartik, ‘you can do it if you like.’ Post this, Kartik is seen telling Sara, “arrey promotion karne aaye hai.” Post this, photos of Sara sitting on the window of the bus can be seen while Kartik is seen standing on top of the bus. While promoting their film at the university campus, the two interacted with fans and Kartik even threw teddy bears at the students.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali’s film Love Aaj Kal will see Sara play Zoe and Kartik will be seen essaying Veer of 2020 and Raghu in 1990. Along with the two, Randeep Hooda and Arushi Malhotra will also be seen in the film. The trailer did get a positive response and the buzz about Love Aaj Kal is quite strong among the youth. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Reliance Entertainment. Love Aaj Kal hits the screens on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Credits :APH Images

