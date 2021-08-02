WATCH: Sara Ali Khan revisits old memories as she introduces her squad in a heartwarming video

Friends are the people who we pick to remain at our side through the highs and lows of life. Speaking of this, Sara Ali Khan picked Friendship Day to pay an ode to her squad in a heartwarming video. Featuring each of her close buddies since childhood, the video showcased how Sara is extremely close to each one of them and that she has lived special moments with them over the years. From her childhood days to New York times during college, the video featured Sara and her squad in priceless photos.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara wrote, "Peas in a pod Meet my Squad." In the video, we could see Sara introducing each and every member of her squad with quirky taglines. From her personal teddy bear to her 'Bachpan Ki Saathi' to forever twinner to filmi bhai, Sara ensured that her fans get to see her friends in the sweet montage of memories with them. With this, Sara marked her Friendship Day and sent love to her best buddies.

As soon as Sara shared the video, fans began dropping lovely comments on the same. Sara's aunt, Saba Ali Khan also dropped a sweet comment. She wrote, "Awwwwww... Mahsha'Allah," with a heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, the actress has been in the headlines lately due to her monochrome photoshoot. Her photos sent the internet into a frenzy as she stunned in a black and white avatar. On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Reportedly, Sara will be seen in a double role in the film. Besides this, Sara also has The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. Though no official confirmation has been made about Sara starring in the film, the actress has been spotted several times at the production house's office.

