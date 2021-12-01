WATCH: Sara Ali Khan’s photoshoot in a white lehenga has us going ‘Takda Hi Jawaan’

While Sara Ali Khan excitedly awaits the release of her upcoming film, Atrangi Re, she has been making fans swoon over her on social media. The Kedarnath actress is quite active on Instagram and often treats her followers with little sneak peeks into her personal and professional life. From candid pictures to goofy videos, Sara has unabashedly shared it all on her Instagram handle. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, the actress once again took to the photo-blogging site and dropped a video, giving netizens glimpses of her photoshoot.

A few moments back, Sara took to her official Instagram handle, and dropped a video in which she can be seen posing for pictures, and showcasing her dance moves in an embroidered white lehenga. Needless to say, the actress looked absolutely stunning in her desi avatar. Sara kept her hair open with a middle parting, and opted for a fresh and soft-glam look. Further, she accessorized her look with jhumkas and colorful bangles. Sara looked stunning as she struck several poses in front of the camera. She was even seen doing some dance moves, including the hook step of her new song, ‘Chakachak’ from Atrangi Re. Sharing this video, Sara captioned the post with a series of different emojis.

Sara, who was last seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan, will soon feature in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. Apart from Sara, the film also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. The film’s trailer dropped recently and fans have been excitedly waiting to watch the trio on screen. Atrangi Re will be releasing on a digital platform on the 24th of December.

