WATCH: Sara Ali Khan’s sweet gesture for a little fan wins hearts on social media

After her dreamy vacation in Udaipur, actor Sara Ali Khan returned to her home city, Mumbai on Thursday, October 7. She caught the attention of the paparazzi at the airport, however, what melted fans’ hearts was her sweet gesture towards a little fan. Sara Ali Khan bloomed like a sunflower in a yellow ethnic salwar suit. She greeted paps with a sweet namaste as she headed towards her luxurious vehicle.

However, suddenly she was stopped by a little girl. An astonished Sara quickly turned behind, only to notice a tiny girl running towards her with a camera in her hand. The little fan requested Sara to click a selfie alongside her. Without wasting a single moment, Sara Ali Khan obliged to her request and took a brief moment to strike an adorable pose with her. As soon as the clip surfaced online, it won several hearts on social media. While some called the actor ‘sweet’, many others went on to hail the star as ‘humble’.

Take a look at the video here:

This comes just a day after Sara Ali Khan tried her hands at making Rajasthani rotis. She shared a short boomerang clip of herself sharing an infectious smile as she flips a roti, which is being prepared on a traditional pan. Along with this, the star was also snapped attending the holy aarti near lake Pichola in the evening yesterday. She greeted paps with a sweet namaste by joining her hands as the camera captured her.

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan last featured in the comedy flick, Coolie No.1 alongside Varun Dhawan. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming musical drama film, Atrangi Re. Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. In the recent past, her collaboration with Vicky Kaushal for Laxman Utekar’s next has also made headlines.

