WATCH: Sara Ali Khan’s virtual tour from ‘Dilli ke India gate to Bihar ke khet’ is a visual treat for fans

Living life amidst the COVID-19 shutdown has been tough for many. With strict restrictions laid down on almost everything, life has become nearly immobilised for those who love travelling. Although certain relaxations have been declared by the government, travelling hasn’t become safe entirely as of yet. Amid this, blessing the wanderlust hearts of fans, actor Sara Ali Khan, recently took to Instagram, to share her own virtual trip of India.

The Love Aaj Kal actor created a video collage from her trips to various places including Delhi, Bihar, Jaipur and more, thereby making it a visual delight for those who have been eagerly waiting to travel. Greeting fans from Delhi’s heritage to roaming and trekking in the hilly regions of Sangla, the short clip covers it all. The tour also included her visiting holy places including Varanasi and Vaishno Devi. From picturesque beauty to scenic blue sky, the frames of her clip have aptly captivated the essence of the country. While sharing the video, Sara captioned her post as, “Namaste Darshako Dilli ke India gate se Bihar ke khet tak”.

As soon as the video surfaced on the photo-sharing application, netizens flooded Sara’s comment section with sweet praises for her. While some hailed her as a ‘beautiful tour guide’, many others encouraged the Kedarnath star to keep posting similar content in future.

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan last featured in the comedy flick, Coolie No.1 alongside . The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming musical drama film, Atrangi Re. Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the movie also stars and Dhanush in the lead roles.

