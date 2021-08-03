WATCH: Sara Ali Khan says 'naak kaat di maine' as she reveals her injured nose with a 'knock knock' joke

Sara Ali Khan and her love for 'knock knock' jokes will never get old. The actress on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a video revealing her injured nose but lightened the mildly serious injury by cracking a 'knock knock' joke. The Coolie No 1 actress also hilariously apologised to her mum Amrita Singh, dad and brother as she said, "Naak Kaat Di Maine".

In the video, Sara can be seen wearing a bright yellow and green printed top with a piece of cotton over her nose. The actress then goes on to say, "Knock Knock, knock who?" Then slowly removes the piece of cotton from over her nose and exclaims, "Knocked Out."

Blood is visible on Sara's nose as the actress records the video. She captioned the video, Sorry Amma Abba Iggy Naak kaat di maine."

Fans were concerned over Sara's nose as a few of them asked whether she was doing okay. A few others commented with sad and teary emojis.

Recently on the occasion of Friendship Day, Sara Ali Khan paid an ode to her squad in a heartwarming video. Featuring each of her close buddies since childhood, the video showcased how Sara is extremely close to each one of them and that she has lived special moments with them over the years.

