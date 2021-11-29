Watch: Sara Ali Khan says sorry to shutterbugs as security guards push them during Chaka Chak song launch

Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re is in the news ever since the trailer is out. The romantic drama has increased the excitement level among the fans and they are eagerly looking forward to the release. Well, today the makers released the song titled Chaka Chak from the film. At the launch event, the lead actress, clad in ethnic attire, was seen. She welcomed the shutterbugs as usual with her charming smile. But then an uncomfortable incident took place and she got irritated.

The video was shared by Pinkvilla showed Sara scolding security guards for misbehaving with the media. While getting inside her car, she was heard saying, “Aap nai kijiye aise. Aane dijiye unko. Sorry bola na aapne.” And then too apologized to camerapersons who were seen lauding her for being so courteous. As reported the security guards pushed the camerapersons while they were clicking Sara’s pictures. The song has received good reviews and it is trending also. It features Sara and Dhanush.

In the song, she is seen wearing a parrot green colour saree with a pink border. And it looks like Dhanush is getting married and it is during one of the functions she is singing the song.

Check the video here:

The film is helmed by Anand L Rai and it will be witnessing digital release on Disney+Hotstar on December 24, 2021. The film's trailer shows the life of Rinku who gets forcibly married to Vishu (Dhanush) and then the whole drama starts.

